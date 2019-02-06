9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12-inch MacBook from $999, Latest iMacs up to $200 off, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $160, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 12-inch MacBook from $999 shipped: 512GB cert. refurb $599 off, more
Save nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon
Apple’s latest iMacs are up to $200 off with deals from $1,000 (tax select states only)
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get 1-day price drop to $160 (Reg. $200+)
Huge deals on Beats Pill+ Portable Speakers at Amazon today: $100 shipped (Reg. $180)
Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is perfect for kids & grandparents at $69 (Refurb, Orig. $399)
Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769
Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad, deals from $255
Apple HomePod is currently on sale for less than $280 shipped (Reg. $349)
Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)
Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $218.50 at various retailers (Reg. $279+)
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles starting at $10, ‘bromances’ from $8, $1 rental, more
The highly-rated Kingdom Rush Vengeance now matching all-time low on iOS at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Neon Chrome’s destructible environments & twin-stick action now down to $2 on iOS (Reg. $7)
- Enter the twisted cartoon nightmare of Bendy and the Ink Machine for iOS at just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Head To The Moon and back in this story-driven RPG for iOS, now $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable
MORE NEW DEALS:
Satechi takes 20% off its most popular Apple-friendly accessories for Valentine’s Day
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable Three-Pack $12 shipped, more
- Moto’s Z2 Play 32GB Android Smartphone is down to $168 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Protect your home with Samsung’s SmartThings ADT Security System at $100 (50% off)
- SanDisk’s 128GB MicroSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch drops to $26 (All-time low)
- Save nearly 50% on Ricoh’s Theta V 360-degree 4K VR camera: $239 (Refurb, Orig. $430)
- Start your small business today w/ the Square Register POS system at $200 off (Amazon low)
- Build an affordable smart home w/ these Sylvania Starter Kits from $30
- This 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera works w/ Alexa, IFTTT, and more: $21 at Amazon (Reg. $50)
- Enhance your Switch experience w/ these $40 Labo Kits: Robot, Vehicle, more (Reg. up to $70)
- This Roborock S5 Mop/Vacuum will clean the house for you at $135+ off: $410 (Reg. $545+)
- Grow your own Morty Smith with this Chia Pet Planter for $13 (Reg. $20)
- Neatly stow your DSLR and photography gear in Think Tank Photo’s $70 Bag (Reg. $125)
- Cuisinart’s Velocity Ultra Blender/Food Processor combo drops to $90 for today only
- Find UGG, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Fossil & more from $20 at Hautelook’s Accessories Flash Sale
- Add Harman Kardon’s SoundSticks III to your desk for $100 (Refurb, $50 off), more from $130
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 & Mario Odyssey $45 ea + more Switch games
- Nautica is refreshing your look with an extra 50% off clearance items from $9
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Forgotten Memories, System Activity Monitors, more
- Live out your NBA trade deadline fantasies w/ the Franklin Arcade Basketball Game for $80
- Banana Republic Factory cuts 50% off all of its tops for men & women from $10
- Excalibur’s 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator drops to $200 shipped for today only (Reg. $275)
- Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale takes 30% off jackets, vests, snow pants & more
- Amazon 1-day Teddy Bear Valentine’s Day Sale from $22.50 w/ options up to 4-feet tall
- Get 12-oz. of Latigo Coffee delivered to your door absolutely FREE (Orig. $20)
- Be ready for oil changes & more this spring w/ a 107-piece socket set for $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Enjoy the great outdoors w/ Ozark Trails’ deluxe camp kitchen combo: $59 (Reg. $80)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo brings Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online
Glyph launches a Thunderbolt 3 Dock w/ built-in NVMe SSD & new Atom Pro NVMe portable SSD
Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ 7.1 Surround, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
- February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
- Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
- Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the day
- Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers add a special air of elegance to any decor
- inovelli’s new Z-Wave Dimmer Switch now available for pre-order
- Panasonic’s new Lumix S Series Cameras can shoot 4K60 video
- LEGO expands BrickLink partnership with eight new fan-made sets, now available for pre-order
- Heading on spring break? Here are the best packing cubes for an organized suitcase
- Improve your Alexa-enabled smart home with these five unique devices
- PSA: Amazon’s free shipping holiday promotion is over, here’s what you need to know
- Lowe’s is shuttering Iris smart home on March 31st, here are our favorite alternatives
- Panasonic debuts HomeHawk FLOOR, a smart home camera that disguises itself as a lamp
- Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is loaded with handbags, smartwatches, more
- Sony to expand PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB alongside February’s freebies
- iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower
- Seagate unveils officially-licensed 2TB Game Drive for PS4
- The Orro smart light switch uses multiple sensors to learn your lighting patterns
- Edit and convert 4K videos at blazing speed with VideoProc, now $20 (Orig. $79)
- Jaybird takes the wraps off new RUN XT truly wireless earbuds, its latest AirPods competitor
- The new McIntosh Integrated Turntable elegantly takes on home audio systems
- LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining old vehicles in five new kits
- Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes
- Raspberry Pi showcases new enterprise-focused Compute Module 3+ starting at $25
- Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- The Cotton Carrier Skout camera & binocular sling is perfect for your outdoor activities
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel