ThunderMag claims to bring MagSafe back to the Mac with full Thunderbolt 3 speeds

Alongside the move to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 on the MacBook, Apple ditched its iconic MagSafe charging connection. Products like the Griffin BreakSafe attempt to bring magnetic charging back to the Mac, but not without limitations. ThunderMag, however, is a new magnetic adapter with full Thunderbolt 3 support.

ThunderMag was developed by accessory maker Innerexile and launched via Kickstarter today. The product touts full Thunderbolt 3 specifications, including 40Gbps data transfer, 100W charging, 4K/5K video, and more.

Strong magnetic adsorption

Supports 100W fast power charge

4K/5K video & audio transmission

Up to 40G/bps data transfer

Reversible 24 pin plug design

Dust resistant and yank-safe

Short circuit and over-current protection

Suitable for USB-C MacBook Pro and other Type C devices

In terms of design, the ThunderMag is a small two-piece attachment that connects to a USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port on your Mac. One piece plugs into the Mac itself, and the other acts a breakaway connector between your cable and your Mac.

From there, you can then plug any compatible cable directly into the attachment, with the breakaway portion being magnetically attached and ensuring you won’t send your Mac flying if you trip over the cable.

Engadget has been using a near-final version of ThunderMag for several months:

Fortunately, I’ve been able to follow the ThunderMag’s progress closely, especially when I received the first prototype back in June last year. The near-final product I have now is thankfully a lot more polished, packing just the right amount of magnetic force to ensure the adapter breaks apart when the cord is pulled.

ThunderMag is available on Kickstarter, with a $39 pledge promising you delivery by April. The full retail price will be $79 once the early bird period ends. As always, tread lightly when it comes to Kickstarter accessories, but if this turns out to be the real deal, it should be a functional way to bring MagSafe back to the Mac.

