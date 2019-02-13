9to5Toys Lunch Break: DJI Mavic 2 Pro $1,349, 12-inch MacBook 256GB $999, Beats Studio3 Wireless Skyline Collection $280, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/02/9to5Toys-Daily-2-13-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)

The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles

Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon

AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $229 in various styles at Amazon

Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more

Pair your AirPods with the $34 Twelve South AirFly Transmitter for easy 3.5mm connections

Twelve South’s Inspire Mac Candle completes your Apple setup for $24 via Amazon

Civilization VI for Mac is now matching its all-time low at $15 (Reg. up to $60)

The stellar Shadowmatic iOS puzzler is now 50% off via the App Store: $2 (Reg. $4)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Just $100 gets you a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition that’s ideal for bedrooms (Up to 33% off)

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off for just $20 (Reg. $50)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Eight Sleep’s The Pod circulates water through your bed to maintain just the right temperature

The next Nintendo Direct event is today, here’s everything you need to know

Amazon debuts a more accessible way to publish custom Alexa Skills, no coding required