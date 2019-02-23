Get the Magjet magnetic USB-C charging cable for MacBooks 10% off for a limited time

The Magjet magnetic USB-C charging cable allows you to have an experience like Apple’s old MagSafe magnetic charging connectors on your MacBook and other USB-C devices. For a limited time, 9to5 readers can get an exclusive 10% off on Amazon:

Get the Magjet magnetic USB-C charging cable 10% off on Amazon w/ code 109to5Mac $21.50 w/ free shipping

Unlike many other similar solutions on the market, the Magjet magnetic charging cable fully supports 87W fast charging allowing you to charge any of the latest 2018 USB-C MacBook models at full speed.

The Magjet cable might be much more affordable than other products on the market, but that doesn’t mean that it cuts any corners on quality. You’ll find an aluminium alloy shell & 24K gold plated connectors, and that means the cable will be extremely durable, wear resistant & long lasting compared to cables that use cheaper materials.

The cable itself is wrapped in a quality TPU coating much like like Apple Original USB C Cable. You will also notice that the magnetic connector that attaches to your device is designed at a right angle to make for neat cable management when connected. The connector also remain fully reversible as you can see in the images above.

In addition, the Magjet includes a 6 pin magnetic connector that solves the problems of short circuit caused by 5 pin cables. Another nice feature of the Magjet cable that you won’t find on many of the others are two plastic holders on the connector designed to keep the cable as stable and securely connected as possible while charging.

Of course, with a completely magnetic connector on the end that you connect to your device, the main benefit is that the cable will come free if you, a pet, your robot-vaccum, or someone else happens to trip over it. It also, however, makes connecting the cable extremely easy when on the move or in bad lighting compared to a normal USB-C connector.

The Magjet magnetic USB-C charging cable is available in Black or White on Amazon with an 18-month warranty:

Get the Magjet magnetic USB-C charging cable 10% off on Amazon w/ code 109to5Mac $21.50 w/ free shipping