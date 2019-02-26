Swift project lead talks Apple internal language use, evolution, and more in podcast interview

Ted Kremenek might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of Apple, but he’s had a very important role at the company since 2017 when he was boosted to Apple’s Swift Project Lead. You can hear from Kremenek himself in a new podcast interview published today where he talks about Swift’s evolution, Apple’s internal usage of its programming language, and more.

Ted Kremenek was named Swift Project Lead at Apple two years ago when Chris Lattner, Swift’s creator, left Apple to work on Autopilot at Tesla (for a short period before landing at Google). Lattner credited Kremenek with already being deeply involved in Swift at Apple at the time:

I’m happy to announce that Ted Kremenek will be taking over for me as “Project Lead” for the Swift project, managing the administrative and leadership responsibility for Swift.org. This recognizes the incredible effort he has already been putting into the project, and reflects a decision I’ve made to leave Apple later this month to pursue an opportunity in another space.

Now you can hear from Kremenek in his own voice on the latest episode of John Sundell’s “Swift by Sundell” podcast where Apple’s Swift Project Lead was interviewed:

Ted Kremenek, manager of the Languages and Runtimes team at Apple, joins John to talk about Swift 5 — focusing on ABI stability and what it means for the future of the language, how the underpinnings of String have been improved in this release, how Apple is using Swift internally, and much more.

Apple has similarly supported Swift-centric podcasts with exclusive interviews in the past, including a series of Swift Unwrapped episodes last year featuring Apple engineers Ben Cohen and Doug Gregor who both work on Apple’s Swift development language.

John Sundell who interviews Apple’s Swift lead also co-hosts Stacktrace (and the podcast recently joined 9to5Mac!) with Gui Rambo. Check out 9to5Mac’s full roster of podcasts including 9to5Mac Happy Hour and 9to5Mac Daily if you’re looking for more Apple and tech news.

You can hear Apple’s Ted Kremenek talk Swift 5 and more on Apple Podcasts here.

