Stacktrace podcast joining 9to5Mac, subscribe now and hear new episodes every week

9to5Mac has new podcast news to share! John Sundell and myself, Gui Rambo, started Stacktrace last year with the goal of producing a podcast about Apple and general tech news, specifically from a developer’s perspective, since we both develop software for Apple’s platforms. More than 20 episodes later, Stacktrace now joins 9to5Mac’s growing catalog of podcasts, alongside 9to5Mac Happy Hour and 9to5Mac Daily.

What does Stacktrace moving to 9to5Mac mean for listeners? The format of the show will remain the same, the hosts will remain the same, but starting next week, there will be a new episode of Stacktrace every week instead of every two weeks like we’ve done before. There’s also a fresh coat of paint on the podcast artwork, courtesy of 9to5Mac’s Creative Editor Michael Steeber.

What’s the difference between Stacktrace and other Apple news podcasts? On Stacktrace, we’re not afraid to dive deep into the code and nerd out about technical things. Even though we can get very technical, we always try to explain things in a way non-developers can understand too, going behind-the-scenes on scoops you’re already reading on 9to5Mac.

The first episode of Stacktrace on 9to5Mac goes live on Monday, February 11th. We thank our sponsors MacStadium and Hyper for their support as we relaunch Stacktrace at a new home in 2019!

If you already subscribe to Stacktrace, there’s no need to update your subscription. Just stay on board and new episodes will start appearing weekly. If you haven’t listened to Stacktrace before, we invite you to subscribe now (iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Overcast, RSS) so you’ll receive the new episode as soon as it’s out (and enjoy our back catalog in the meantime).

Now you can start your week with Stacktrace, start your day with 9to5Mac Daily, and wind down with 9to5Mac Happy Hour. You can also find 9to5Mac’s growing catalog of original podcasts including shows from Electrek, 9to5Toys, and 9to5Google at 9to5mac.com/guides/podcast.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Whether you need a single Mac mini or a fully-scalable Mac private cloud, MacStadium is offering Stacktrace listeners two months for the price of one on a Mac mini subscription with the promo code 9TO5MAC. Whether you need a single Mac mini or a fully-scalable Mac private cloud, MacStadium is offering Stacktrace listeners two months for the price of one on a Mac mini subscription with the promo code 9TO5MAC.