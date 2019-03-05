Spark mail app adds bulleted and numbered lists, text styles, highlighting, more

Readdle is out today with an update to its popular email client Spark that adds a handful of useful new features. macOS and iOS users are now able to use bulleted and numbered lists, text styles, highlighting, and more.

Readdle announced the new features for Spark in a blog post today:

Over the last few months, our team has been diligently working on adding Rich Text formatting features in Spark Mail app. We believe we have crafted a premium experience to format your emails, and we’re delighted to be rolling it out to you today.

Here are the features now available for Spark on iOS:

With the latest version, you can start using rich formatting options like font color, text highlight color, lists, indents along with Bold, Italics and Underline options.

Spark on iOS will now automatically start a bulleted list when users start a sentence with a dash.

Spark for macOS is getting more advanced rich text formatting, including the ability to highlight text.

With this new feature, you now have a plethora of options to fine-tune and format your email message. You can choose and apply text color, highlights, use ordered or unordered lists, indent your text for quoting, and even create lists by using dashes.

Spark is a free download from the App Store for both macOS and iOS.

