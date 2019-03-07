How to type the Apple logo on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Curious about conjuring up the  logo? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and easily and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.

The  logo is used across a variety of the company’s branding, from Apple Music to Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Hilariously, Tim Cook changed his name to “Tim ” on Twitter after President Trump accidentally called him “Tim Apple” at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.

Mac

  1. Use the keyboard shortcut option + shift + K (⌥⇧K) to type 
  2. You can also type  on Mac, iPhone, and iPad with a Text Replacement shortcut
  3. On your Mac head to System Preferences → Keyboard → Text → + to create a new Text Replacement
  4. If you’re using the same iCloud account across all of your Apple devices, that Text Replacement made on Mac will work on iPhone and iPad

iPhone & iPad

  1. To create the Apple logo Text Replacement on iOS, head to Settings on your iPhone or iPad
  2. Tap General → Keyboard → Text Replacement
  3. Tap the + in the top right corner
  4. Copy and paste  in the Phrase field, enter your Text Replacement in the Shortcut field

Here’s how the process looks:

