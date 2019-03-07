Curious about conjuring up the  logo? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and easily and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.

The  logo is used across a variety of the company’s branding, from Apple Music to Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Hilariously, Tim Cook changed his name to “Tim ” on Twitter after President Trump accidentally called him “Tim Apple” at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.

How to type the Apple logo on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Mac

Use the keyboard shortcut option + shift + K (⌥⇧K) to type  You can also type  on Mac, iPhone, and iPad with a Text Replacement shortcut On your Mac head to System Preferences → Keyboard → Text → + to create a new Text Replacement If you’re using the same iCloud account across all of your Apple devices, that Text Replacement made on Mac will work on iPhone and iPad

iPhone & iPad

To create the Apple logo Text Replacement on iOS, head to Settings on your iPhone or iPad Tap General → Keyboard → Text Replacement Tap the + in the top right corner Copy and paste  in the Phrase field, enter your Text Replacement in the Shortcut field

Here’s how the process looks:

