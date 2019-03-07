Curious about conjuring up the logo? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and easily and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.
The logo is used across a variety of the company’s branding, from Apple Music to Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Hilariously, Tim Cook changed his name to “Tim ” on Twitter after President Trump accidentally called him “Tim Apple” at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting.
How to type the Apple logo on Mac, iPhone, and iPad
Mac
- Use the keyboard shortcut option + shift + K (⌥⇧K) to type
- You can also type on Mac, iPhone, and iPad with a Text Replacement shortcut
- On your Mac head to System Preferences → Keyboard → Text → + to create a new Text Replacement
- If you’re using the same iCloud account across all of your Apple devices, that Text Replacement made on Mac will work on iPhone and iPad
iPhone & iPad
- To create the Apple logo Text Replacement on iOS, head to Settings on your iPhone or iPad
- Tap General → Keyboard → Text Replacement
- Tap the + in the top right corner
- Copy and paste in the Phrase field, enter your Text Replacement in the Shortcut field
Here’s how the process looks:
