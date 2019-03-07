Pokémon GO brings in $2.45 billion in revenue, 550 million downloads globally

According to data from Sensor Tower obtained by Variety, mobile users have spent $2.5 billion on the various Pokémon titles including Pokémon GO, Pokémon Shuffle, and Pokémon Quest.

The number combines revenue from six games, including “Pokémon GO,” “Pokémon Shuffle,” “Pokémon Duel,” “Pokémon Quest,” “Pokémon: Magikarp Jump,” and “Pokémon TCG Online.”

Unsurprisingly, Pokémon GO makes up for most of the revenue, bringing in nearly $2.45 billion. Between the other five smaller apps, Pokémon Shuffle Mobile claimed around $25 million. The app debuted in 2015.

Monthly spending on the Pokémon franchise passed $58 million in February 2019, bringing in roughly 30 percent more revenue than in February 2018.

The United States takes the cake when it comes to user spending, totaling $875 million, or 35 percent. Japan comes in second with $725 million, or 29 percent.

In total, all of the games have been installed around 640 million times since 2014, with Pokémon GO being responsible for roughly 550 million or 86 percent of the downloads. Pokémon Duel takes second place with 39 million downloads.

While Pokémon GO isn’t as popular as it was when it originally started, there is still a large amount of users still playing the game.

