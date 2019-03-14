Dropbox pushing free users toward paid accounts with new three device limit

Dropbox has today made a notable change for those using a free account, there is now a three-device limit. However, along with the change there is a bit of good news for existing users.

As reported by The Verge (via Liliputing) Dropbox quietly updated its terms for non-paid accounts:

Basic users have a three device limit as of March 2019. Plus and Professional users can link unlimited devices. Business users can link unlimited devices, but Advanced and Enterprise Dropbox Business admins can limit the number of devices that their teams can link.

On the bright side, any free accounts that had more than three devices linked before this change can continue using all of them. However, further devices past three won’t be able to be added from this point on.

Notably, the move from the company encourages users to opt for a paid plan.

If you’re a Basic user and you linked more than three devices prior to March 2019, all of your previously linked devices will remain linked, but you can’t link additional devices.

To get unlimited linked devices, upgrade your Dropbox account.

