Dropbox expands cloud integrations with Klaxon, Pronto and WeVideo education apps

Dropbox has announced today that it has expanded its partnerships with several educational apps. Now the cloud-based storage service is integrated with Klaxon, Pronto, and WeVideo to offer improved workflows and collaboration for students and teachers.

Dropbox detailed the new integrations after mentioning the solid growth its recently seen with Dropbox Education accounts:

We’re also excited to announce new partnerships with leading education apps that will improve the daily experience of students, faculty, and researchers on campuses around the world. They’ll soon have access to Klaxoon, Pronto, and WeVideo along with our existing Dropbox education partners Blackboard, Canvas, and Turnitin. The integration of these new tools furthers our goal of providing education customers with a unified home for all their content and collaboration.

Dropbox says the new integrations are available starting today for all users. Here’s how the company describes the new educational apps it’s partnered with:

Klaxoon is an innovative suite of applications that lets instructors use polls, word clouds, and other interactive tools to increase student participation and quicken the pulse of the classroom. Users can bring Dropbox content into modules like Brainstorm, Challenge and Quiz and save “sticky notes” to Dropbox to keep everything in one place.“The techniques that foster smart teamwork and lively meetings in businesses also create a richer learning experience for students,” says Klaxoon CEO, Matthieu Beucher. WeVideo is an easy-to-use video creation platform that also straddles the line between next-generation business communication tool and highly motivating educational experience for students of all ages. Users can access videos directly from Dropbox, as well as edit and share them within the browser. “We want students to be able to work in a team successfully, and have a chance to learn at the deepest levels,“ says Dr. Nathan Lang-Raad, Chief Education Officer of WeVideo. “This really expands beyond the walls of the classroom.” Pronto also prepares students for the world beyond the classroom, with a unified real time communication app for teachers, students, and administrators. Now they can access Dropbox content directly from within Pronto. “By bringing video conferencing, messaging, file sharing, and task management together for higher education, we’re building communities around learning,” says PersonTK of Pronto.

