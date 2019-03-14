Spectre long exposure camera app sees first major update with support for older iPhones, more

Halide’s creators successfully launched their new AI-powered long exposure camera app for iPhone called Spectre last month. Now they’ve released the first major update which brings stabilization support to iPhone 7, 6s, and SE, higher resolution for Live Photo mode, and more.

Halide promoted the update of its sister-app Spectre on Twitter today. The headline new features for version 1.1.1 are:

Stabilization now available on iPhone 7, 6S and SE

More Stabilization in Light Trails Mode for sharper night shots

Higher resolution video in Live Photo mode

Other new features and tweaks include: improved metadata and VoiceOver support, crash fixes, and more.

Spectre is a $2.99 download from the App Store.

Thank you for helping make Spectre such a success! We’re excited to release this hefty update based on your feedback. AI Stabilization is now available to iPhone 7, 6S and SE users! Handheld shots will be significantly sharper. Just wait for “STABLE” to light up, and snap away. When shooting light trails, we’ve increased stabilization on all devices. It took some work to do this without compromising quality, but we think the wait was worth it. We’ve increased the resolution of the video we save as part of your live photo. That means more details when you go back to edit the long exposure, or share the video. You didn’t know you could share the video? Just tap the movie-share button in the bottom of our photo reviewer. For our vision impaired users, we’ve significantly improved voiceover support. Finally, we’ve fixed a bunch of small things. We improved the metadata we save in images, so they show the right duration. We’ve fixed our top crash, and fixed some bugs in Dutch localization. More localizations are coming soon! Enjoy the update? Fixed an issue you had? Or just love Spectre? We’d love it if you left us a review. It helps us a lot. If we missed something, please email us at support@chromanoir.com, and we’re happy to help. — Ben & Sebastiaan

