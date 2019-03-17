Siri currently down for many iOS and HomePod users across Europe

Many Apple users in Europe are reporting issues accessing Siri today. The problems appear to have started several hours ago, with Siri seemingly down completely in many areas of the world. In the United States, however, Siri is still functional.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

According to reports on Twitter, Siri is offline for users in countries like Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and more. The problems are affecting not only iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, but also the HomePod. In the affected countries, Siri does not appear to be displaying any sort of error message, but rather is completely unresponsive to commands and questions.

Siri in the United States seems to be unaffected by this outage. Apple has yet to update its System Status webpage to acknowledge any sort of Siri outage, with the site still indicating that all services are operating normally. The System Status page isn’t always the most reliable source of Apple server problems, though.

Siri’s outage in Europe today follows a widespread iCloud outage from last week, which saw things like Photos, iWork, Find My Friends, and more go offline for users.

Are you experiencing issues accessing Siri? If so, let us know down in the comments. Keep an eye on Apple’s System Status page for updates from the company itself.

Siri is still down in Germany! Over two hours later. cc @9to5mac https://t.co/d4IWIUSVu7 — John Goering ن (@epaga) March 17, 2019

@AppleSupport Is Siri down? My HomePod is completely unresponsive. — Sean Harkin (@SeanHarkin) March 17, 2019

Siri is down at least in France and Germany since around 11am. #siridown — Yann Varenne (@yo_golo) March 17, 2019

Siri is down in Germany #siridown — n0way (@n0way31) March 17, 2019

@AppleSupport how long will #siri be down for here in the Netherlands? On HomePod & iPhone she’s a mess. #siridown — Marlon Bos (@Marl0n) March 17, 2019

#SiriDown depuis 10h ce matin :/ — Flow (@Bayardflorian) March 17, 2019

The ONE time I try to use Siri and it seems to be down… — Esteban Torres (@esttorhe) March 17, 2019

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: