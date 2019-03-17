Siri currently down for many iOS and HomePod users across Europe

- Mar. 17th 2019 7:15 am PT

0

Many Apple users in Europe are reporting issues accessing Siri today. The problems appear to have started several hours ago, with Siri seemingly down completely in many areas of the world. In the United States, however, Siri is still functional.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

According to reports on Twitter, Siri is offline for users in countries like Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and more. The problems are affecting not only iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, but also the HomePod. In the affected countries, Siri does not appear to be displaying any sort of error message, but rather is completely unresponsive to commands and questions.

Siri in the United States seems to be unaffected by this outage. Apple has yet to update its System Status webpage to acknowledge any sort of Siri outage, with the site still indicating that all services are operating normally. The System Status page isn’t always the most reliable source of Apple server problems, though.

Siri’s outage in Europe today follows a widespread iCloud outage from last week, which saw things like Photos, iWork, Find My Friends, and more go offline for users.

Are you experiencing issues accessing Siri? If so, let us know down in the comments. Keep an eye on Apple’s System Status page for updates from the company itself.

Hyper Wireless Chargers

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

iPhone XS Max Leather Case

iPhone XS Max Leather Case
Mophie Wireless Qi Charger

Mophie Wireless Qi Charger