PlayStation Vue for Apple TV now lets you watch up to four live channels at once

PlayStation announced today that it is adding support for multi-view to its PS Vue app for Apple TV. This feature, previously exclusive to PlayStation 4, allows users to watch up to four live channels at once.

While the PlayStation 4 has supported multi-view with PS Vue for a while now, the Apple TV’s implementation is actually slightly better. With the fourth-gen Apple TV, multi-view in PS Vue allows users to watch up to four live channels at once, compared to the three live channels supported on PlayStation 4.

PlayStation touts that multi-view on Apple TV comes just in time for March Madness 2019:

We are excited to announce that PlayStation Vue is adding multi-view on Apple TV today, allowing users to watch up to four live channels on one screen. This comes just in time for NCAA March Madness, so you can keep an eye on all the action or mix and match live games with live news or other programs. Multi-view is one of our most popular features on PlayStation 4, so we are thrilled to expand to Apple TV to allow more of our customers to enjoy the feature.

Last week, DirecTV Now added support for the Apple TV’s TV application. This integration was added to the PlayStation Vue app last October.

PlayStation Vue is one of several popular over-the-top streaming TV services. It starts at $44.99 per month and includes a five-day free trial. You can download the Apple TV and iOS app from the App Store for free.

