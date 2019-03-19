Report: Apple focusing on ‘curation and quality’ over quantity with original video content

We’re one week away from the unveiling of Apple’s streaming video service and details continue to unfold ahead of the March 25th event. Today, the Financial Times reports on a few details of Apple’s streaming service, including how its ambitions differ from Netflix.

The report reiterates that one component of Apple’s expanded streaming initiatives will be an upgraded version of its TV app. Through the TV app, users would be able to subscribe to third-party services other than Apple’s. The Financial Times says that Viacom and CBS are “in advanced talks” to integrate into this service, while there are no ongoing talks with Warner Media:

Viacom and CBS are in advanced talks to license programmes to Apple, while AT&T-owned HBO has also held talks, said people familiar with the matter. WarnerMedia’s other content is not being discussed but could be in the future, these people said.

WarnerMedia, of course, is prepping the launch of its own streaming service this year. This could be why the company is not yet in talks with Apple, but could be in the future. Disney is in a similar situation, expected to unveil its own streaming service later this year.

Apple’s strategy is also vastly different from Netflix’s when it comes to original content, according to today’s report. Whereas Netflix is focusing on “chasing the mass market with a huge volume of original shows,” Apple is said to be focusing on “being very curated, with a smaller but higher-quality offering.”

The report also corroborates claims that studios are frustrated with Apple’s secrecy. One network executive said that Apple hasn’t “illustrated a strategy,” despite the expected unveil of the service next week. The company, however, is said to be “anxious not to develop a reputation that it is difficult to work with,” despite its focus on secrecy.

Apple is expected to announce its streaming service next week during an event at Steve Jobs Theater, alongside a subscription component for Apple News. Read everything we expect to see in our full roundup.

Read the full report from the Financial Times here.

