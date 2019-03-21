Apple releases Final Cut Pro 10.4.6 with stability and bug fixes

Apple has issued a stability and bug fix update for Final Cut Pro X. Version 10.4.6, now available via the Mac App Store, focuses primarily on boosting the reliability of Apple’s flagship NLE.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

Here is the change log for Final Cut Pro 10.4.6

Detects media files that may be incompatible with future versions of macOS after Mojave and converts them to a compatible format

Fixes an issue that could cause share destinations to disappear from the share menu after quitting Final Cut Pro

Fixes an issue that could cause the workflow extension button to disappear when resizing the interface

Fixes an issue in which the Select Clip command could incorrectly select the clip beneath the playhead

Fixes an issue in which a successful share notification appears after the share operation was cancelled

Fixes an issue in which frames saved to the frame browser in the Comparison Viewer may appear differently than they do in the viewer

Fixes an issue in which frequency information for Hum Removal may not be visible in the audio inspector

Fixes an issue in which relinked media may appear with black thumbnails in the browser and timeline

Fixes an issue in which the share menu may be obscured behind the viewer when using Final Cut Pro in fullscreen mode

Improves reliability when sharing video to YouTube

Also recently updated is iMovie (10.1.11), which addresses two of the same issues noted in the Final Cut Pro X change log:

Detects media files that may be incompatible with future versions of macOS after Mojave and converts them to a compatible format

Improves reliability when sharing video to YouTube

You can download both iMovie 10.1.11 and Final Cut Pro 10.4.6 from the Mac App Store now.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: