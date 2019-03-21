Panic launches Coda 2.7 with Dark Mode, new app icon and appearance, more

Panic’s Coda web code editor has joined the dark side, at least for macOS Mojave users. Coda 2.7 for Mac now supports Apple’s system-wide Dark Mode appearance feature when running macOS 10.14 or later, and all Coda users will appreciate a general appearance refresh including a new coat of paint on the app icon.
Panic highlights a dozen new features total in Coda 2.7:
- Added support for macOS 10.14 Dark system appearance
- Fresh appearance throughout Coda, including a new app icon
- Folder transfer operations will now use multiple connections for improved performance
- Amazon S3 improvements: V4 API support and Multi-part uploading for files > 5GB
- Support for SFTP ProxyCommand when using ssh config files
- Added support for PKCS #11 cryptographic keys (such as Yubikey devices)
- Added auth-agent support (including Krypton)
- New file Info window
- File tag support
- File path copy support
- Added smart path completion when dragging SVG files to the editor
- Full IPv6 support for all server types
Check out the complete release notes including improvements and bug fixes on Panic’s website. Coda 2.7 is a free update to existing Coda 2 customers; new customers can pick up the web code editor for Mac for $99.
