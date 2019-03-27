Apple Pay coming ‘soon’ to seven more European countries, including Austria and Portugal

Several banks have between them announced that Apple Pay is coming to seven more European countries ‘soon.’

Bizarrely, Mobile bank N26 deleted the Facebook post in which it named five of the countries, but its Twitter accounts confirmed one of them and announced another, with those posts still up …

The countries are:

Austria

Estonia

Greece

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

A MacRumors reader first drew attention to the N26 announcement.

Coming Soon! N26 will bring Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that’s fast and convenient to customers in Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The bank’s main Twitter account announced Austria, while its support account did the same for Portugal. Erste Bank und Sparkasse also confirmed that it would be supporting Apple Pay in Austria.

Finally, ING made its own announcement for Romania. None of the announcements about the new Apple Pay European countries give a specific date.

Apple Pay is currently available in 18 countries across EMEA, with the Czech Republic and Saudi Arabia the most recent additions.

The big Apple Pay news this week, of course, is the announcement of an upcoming Apple-branded credit card to launch in the US in the summer and likely other countries later.

The card has no fees, lower interest rates than common credit cards and is private and secure. It is designed for a healthier financial life and takes advantage of the power of Apple’s devices. Signing up is instant and can be done through the Wallet app on iOS. The card can be used worldwide across all Apple devices. There’s also a new feature called “Daily Cash”, a cash back system that gives 2% for each transaction done using Apple Pay. The cash back is deposited to a user’s Apple Cash account. For purchases of Apple’s services or products, the amount of Daily Cash increases to 3%.

There has been surprisingly high interest in the card despite industry commentators saying that its deal is decent but unexceptional.

