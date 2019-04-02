Twitter for iOS now allows users to appeal violations directly within the app

Twitter is making it easier for users to appeal violations. Through the Twitter Safety account today, the company says that it “moves quickly to enforce” its rules, and therefore can make mistakes. To help expedite the appeal process, Twitter is allowing users to appeal violations directly through the iOS app.

As explained by TechCrunch, Twitter accounts can be suspended for a variety of reasons including abuse, spam, security issues, threats, and more. Twitter says that sometimes it doesn’t have the “full context” when making these decisions.

The new in-app appeal process is relatively simple. Twitter presents you with the tweet in question and allows you to remove the tweet or explain why it is not in violation of Twitter guidelines.

Twitter touts that this new in-app appeal system should be able to lower the amount of time people have to wait to hear back regarding their appeal. Still, the process is not instant, with Twitter touting that the in-app system allows it to “get back to people 60 percent faster than before.”

Twitter has made a few improvements to abuse and spam reporting features over the last several months. In October, it added the ability to provide additional details when reporting spam tweets. Twitter also made it easier to see when and why a tweet was removed for policy violations.

We move quickly to enforce our rules, but sometimes we don’t have the full context and can make mistakes. To fix that, we added a way for people to appeal our decision in the app and have been able to get back to people 60% faster than before. pic.twitter.com/0BWBnff9lt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 2, 2019

