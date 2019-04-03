Plex reveals updated Apple TV app with new navigation & customization options, more

Plex today announced a major overhaul of its application for Apple TV. The new version is available now to beta testers and focuses on making it easier access content from different sources, while also unifying the experience across all platforms.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Plex says the goal of its new app on Apple TV is to simplify the navigation process while also unifying the Plex experience across all platforms. At the center of the updated design is a new sidebar that makes it easier to jump between your different media types, including movies, music, TV shows, and more.

Along the top of the interface are different headers to move between things like collections, library, playlists, recommendations, and search. Meanwhile, the Home screen of the Plex app is also now more customizable. You can pin content rows and adjust what you see first, ranging from “Continue Watching” to “Recently Added TV” and more.

Here is how Plex explains its new interface:

Fewer clicks to get where you want to go. More discoverable actions and sources. More intuitive gestures and navigation. Fewer distractions with things you shouldn’t have to care about.

Ownership and customization. You have complete control over your navigation—you tell Plex what you care about, we build an experience for you, and if you don’t like it, you can rearrange sources, hide sources, and more.

Improved functionality in a multi-source world. Features like Search need to work perfectly to deliver exactly the results you want.

At the core of the experience is the sidebar. In addition to being a better use of screen space than the top menu, it lets you see all the stuff you care about, and none of the stuff you don’t.

Read Plex’s full announcement here and learn how to sign up for the Apple TV beta program on the Plex forums. The update is available to all Roku users now. View screenshots of the new interface below.