Beats promotes upcoming Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones in action-packed athlete teaser

Powerbeats Pro were officially announced earlier this month as the first real competitor to AirPods. Now, Beats is hyping the launch of its truly wireless earphones with a star-studded advertisement entitled “Unleashed.”

In the ad, countless athletes can be seen wearing Powerbeats Pro – offering a great look at the truly wireless earbuds in action. The ad is set to “Saw Lightning,” a new track by Beck. The ad showcases the sporty design of Powerbeats Pro, physical controls on the side, and more.

Here are the athletes featured in the ad, including LeBron James, Simon Biles, and more:

Simone Biles, Anthony Joshua, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Eden Hazard, Owen Farrell, Ramla Ali, Zoe Smith, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Rolland, Leticia Bufoni, Miho Nonaka, Shaun White, Alex Morgan, Ruddy Trobillant, and Jasmine Perry

The video focuses on the Powerbeats Pro in white, but they will also be available in black, navy, and moss. Powerbeats Pro feature 9 hours of battery life per charge, but the included charging case increases that to 24 hours. They are rated for sweat and water resistance, include four sizes of ear tips, an adjustable ear hook, and improved noise isolation technology. You also get Apple’s H1 chip and Hey Siri support.

Powerbeats Pro will be available next month from Apple․com, Apple retail stores, and other Beats retailers for $249.95. You can sign up to learn more about availability on the Beats website.

Watch the new Powerbeats Pro ad below. Should you buy Powerbeats Pro or AirPods 2? Read our full comparison here. Do you plan on purchasing Powerbeats Pro when they become available next month? Let us know down in the comments.

