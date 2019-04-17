OWC launches new Aura Pro X2 SSD upgrade for Macs up to 2TB at lower price points

Head below for a full look at specs for the new SSD upgrades:

If you’re looking to upgrade the SSD on your older MacBook, Mac mini or Mac Pro, OWC just launched new versions of its popular upgrade kits with the Aura Pro X2 SSD for Macs. Available for many different Macs dating back to 2013 models, these kits allow you to replace your solid-state drive in around 15 minutes with up to a 2TB of storage that is twice as fast as Apple’s original SSDs while also consuming less power and running cooler.

The new Aura Pro X2 SSD upgrades offer performance around twice as fast as your Mac’s original drive with read speeds up to 3200MB/s and write speeds up to 2400MB/s. OWC also notes that its new SSDs consume less power and run cooler than previous models while offering up to 2TB to give you as much as 16x greater capacity versus your Mac’s current configuration depending on the model.

It’s not just about increasing your storage capacity. Advanced SLC caching with instant full-speed write acceleration means Mac users can see a noticeable step up in performance compared to their current SSD. The pricing of course depends on your Mac’s model and the capacity of the option you pick, but for many Mac users it can make a lot more sense to extend the life of an aging Mac versus purchasing a new model.

The Aura Pro X2 is available either as the drive by itself or as part of an upgrade kit with included installation tools and an enclosure to transfer data from your old internal drive to the new Aura SSD.

It’s available for the 2013 Mac Pro, the 2014 Mac mini, and MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models ranging from Mid 2013 right up to 2017 models for the Air. The SSDs support the latest macOS versions along with support for Apple’s APFS.

In addition, the new lineup notably features lower price points for the various storage options starting at $120 and including a $299 1TB upgrade and a 2TB upgrade starting at $699.

