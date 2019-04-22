Zillow iPhone app provides 3D tours of homes for sale throughout the US and Canada

A Zillow iPhone app allows realtors to create 3D tours of homes for sale across the USA and Canada. The company first piloted the app in Arizona back in 2017, but it has only now been made available to all.

Realtors use the iOS app to take panoramic photos of the home, which the server then stitches together into a complete 3D tour, in much the same way as Google’s Street View building interiors …

Potential buyers can view the 3D tours online, clicking or tapping to move around the home, and dragging or turning to look around. It’s not a full AR experience, but does provide a much better sense of the space of a home than static photos. The company says it is designed to supplement, rather than replace, video tours – as some buyers prefer to navigate around the home themselves.

Zillow lets realtors add the 3D tours to listings free of charge.

Zillow says that using the app is free, and it is compatible with everything from the iPhone 6 on.

The company provides detailed instructions for real estate agents, and says that a typical home can be captured in around 30 minutes. This compares to 10-20 minutes using a 360-degree camera, so the process is slower but requires no specialist equipment or know-how. iPhone photos can be handheld.

Once the tour is online, realtors can label the rooms and floors.

The Zillow iPhone app, Zillow 3D Home, is a free download from the App Store.

