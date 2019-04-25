Adobe previews Illustrator feature that allows artwork to be recolored from a photo

Today at OFFF in Barcelona, Adobe previewed a new intelligent feature that could someday make its way into Illustrator on the Mac. Known as the Color Transfer Sneak, the functionality could change the way artists work with color in their vector compositions.

12" MacBook

Using technology similar to the techniques first seen in Adobe Color on the desktop and Adobe Capture on iOS, the Color Transfer Sneak automatically extracts color palettes from any image or photograph that you supply. Once colors have been determined, artists will be able to recolor their Illustrator compositions using the new palette. The functionality applies to all color fills at once and enables exploration of many color variations.

Adobe Illustrator has long featured a recolor artwork tool that allows users to selectively recolor vector objects using presets and predetermined palettes, but these color schemes would have to be determined and sampled manually ahead of time. The Color Transfer Sneak augments the experience through intelligent photo analysis.

Take a look at the clip below to see the feature in action using photographs of Spanish tiles from around Barcelona. Like all product sneaks, Adobe hasn’t promised when or if Color Transfer will become a shipping feature inside of Illustrator, but the functionality seems fairly polished at this stage and will likely pop up in a future app update. For more on the sneak peek, check out Adobe’s blog post.

Related articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: