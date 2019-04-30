Concept imagines foldable Mac/iPad device with mouse, touch, and Apple Pencil support

While Samsung’s Galaxy Fold wasn’t quite ready for market, it’s certainly created a lot of interest in the form factor for not only smartphones, but larger devices as well. Today, Luna Display has offered up an interesting concept for a Mac/iPad hybrid foldable with some flexible use cases.

While Apple is likely years away from a foldable iPhone, and even further from a foldable tablet/Mac, Luna Display had fun dreaming about what a larger foldable might be like and shared its Mac/iPad hybrid concept on its blog today:

So where is Apple in all of this? It doesn’t look like they have plans to launch anything like this in 2019. But that hasn’t stopped us from dreaming! We took matters into our own hands and mocked up some foldable-fantasies.

Luna Display partnered with industrial designer, Federico Donelli, to create the concept images below.

This first image shows off the foldable hybrid device in a folded portrait orientation with both Apple Pencil and mouse support, functionally offering the canvases of two iPads stacked on each other.

The concept also imagines using the device in a landscape orientation with a stand for a desktop Mac experience.

Our concept design pushes the Mac and iPad to new boundaries. By enabling touch and Apple Pencil interactions on the display, we’ve created new opportunities for creative workflows that would otherwise be limited by a mouse and keyboard, such as photo retouching or freehand illustration.

Luna Display also made a short video about how to create a setup now that’s reminiscent of the folded portrait orientation in the concept with an iPad Pro sitting on a MacBook Pro keyboard paired with Luna Display.

What do you think, does this Mac/iPad foldable hybrid concept feel like a compelling future device to you? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: