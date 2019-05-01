Netflix announces improved audio quality for Apple TV 4K users and more

Netflix announced today that it has taken sound quality to “another level” for viewers. With this update, Netflix says that users will get to experience audio quality that is “closer to what creators hear in the studio.”

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Netflix added support for Dolby Atmos on the Apple TV 4K last year, and today’s updates to audio quality take things to the next level. Netflix explains that its goal with these enhancements to audio quality is simple:

Today we’re excited to announce a new feature, high-quality audio, which takes our sound quality to another level. We gave it this straightforward name because it fits: high-quality audio delivers audio that sounds closer to what creators hear in the studio, so every little detail is captured for a richer, more intense experience.

Furthermore, the new high quality audio is adaptive, which means that even if you have device or bandwidth limitations, you’ll still get the best audio quality possible:

Additionally, if you have bandwidth or device limitations, we’ve made the feature adaptive so that we will deliver the best possible audio to match your capabilities. This is similar to what we already do for video.

The company explains that most devices that support either 5.1 audio or Dolby Atmos are capable of receiving this better sound quality. Here’s the breakdown between 5.1 and Dolby Atmos quality:

5.1 : From 192 kbps (good) up to 640 kbps (great/perceptually transparent)

: From 192 kbps (good) up to 640 kbps (great/perceptually transparent) Dolby Atmos: From 448 kbps up to 768 kbps (Dolby Atmos is available for members subscribed to the Premium plan)

Netflix currently limits Dolby Atmos support to its Premium tier plan, but if you’re an Apple TV 4K user, it’s likely well worth the added cost. Watch a video of Netflix engineers explaining the new high quality audio enhancements below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: