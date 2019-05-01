Stacktrace Podcast 034: “The heaviest iPhone you can make”

While on their road trip through Italy, John and Gui talk about conferences, traveling, SIM-cards, marketing for app developers, predictive computing, and much more. Also, a Rambo Report about the upcoming MacBook Pro.
Links
- App Builders
- NSNorth
- GigSky
- iOS app marketing for small developers, by Marco Arment
- Iconfinder
- WebGradients