MLB At Bat app gets major update, with DVR features and choice of audio streams

The MLB At Bat app, the official app for Major League Baseball, has been given a major update, with two headline new features.

The first is DVR-style functionality …

MLB.TV Live Rewind – control your MLB.TV stream with DVR-like features. Pause and Resume, scrub to past action, watch with a delay, or jump back to live at any time.

The second is a choice of audio streams.

Alternate Audio – Listen to your favorite radio announcers while watching both live and archived MLB.TV streams, or cut the commentary completely and listen to the natural sounds of the game and ballpark with the Park Audio option. You can access these audio overlay options via the TV icon at the top right of any MLB.TV stream.

The company says that these were two highly-requested features driven by customer feedback through the app.

We’re always working on implementing and improving new features such as these. Your feedback is an important part of that process. Please send us your thoughts via the customer service form in the app.

The update has four minor changes too.

Addressed an issue where At Bat Premium status may not have been properly reflected for a brief period of time after launching the app, potentially causing ads to be displayed intermittently

Addressed an issue with Game Recap content for Spanish-language users

Addressed an issue with some Gameday elements on iPad Pro devices

Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for Apple Watch

MLB At Bat is a free download from the App Store, with in-app subscriptions required for most content – either $2.99/month or $19.99/year. However, you need an MLB.TV All Teams subscription to watch all the video content, which costs $24.99/month.

Existing features are listed below:

Customize your iPhone and iPad homescreens with MLB Club-branded app icons

Access the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day

Access In-Game Highlights

iPad team pages – see all the scores/news/video for your favorite team in one place

Gameday Experience features including: Swipe to access field and lineups; batter Hot/Cold Zones; expanded Statcast data in the game feed

Supports Chromecast

Expanded data for every player on all 30 MLB club rosters

Access your MLB.TV All Teams subscription to watch every out-of-market game

Access to every decisive replay review video clip and explanation via Gameday

Listen to Home, Away and Spanish-language (where available) radio broadcasts

Watch 60fps video for unmatched high quality streaming of select live MLB.TV All Teams broadcasts and highlight clips 2 (iPhone 6+, select iPads only)

(iPhone 6+, select iPads only) Multi-platform live audio access for At Bat Premium subscribers (portable to Mac/PC and to the MLB skill on voice activated platforms)

Universal support for At Bat Premium subscribers, access premium content on iPhone, iPad and other supported smartphones and tablets

Enhanced, Gameday pitch-by-pitch features, including realistic ballpark renderings from all 30 MLB parks

Watch Condensed Games

Breaking news, schedules, interactive rosters and player stats for every team

Sortable batting, pitching and fielding statistics

Customize At Bat’s home screen to feature your designated favorite team

Video library archive

Classic games video archive featuring dozens of baseball’s legendary games

Search function for all active and historical MLB player cards

Closed captioning for live video

Watch MLB Network programming (pay TV authentication required)

Application available in Spanish language, requires device language set to Spanish

Get notifications for Cut4’s offbeat short-form content

Apple Watch support with scores, standings news and more

Supports Apple CarPlay

