9to5Rewards: Apple Watch Series 4 giveaway + 10% off Volta magnetic charge cable

There’s still time to enter our Apple Watch Series 4 giveaway courtesy of Volta and the company’s latest magnetic Lightning/USB-C/micro-USB charging cable! You can also get 10% off the Volta 2.0 magnetic charging cable for a limited time:

Enter the Apple Watch giveaway below and check out our recent video hands-on with the Volta cable:

Volta 2.0 is a sleek charge and sync cable with standard USB on one end and a magnetic connector with interchangeable tips to switch between USB-C, Lightning and micro-USB on the other. That means you can use the Volta 2.0 for all of your devices, eliminating the need to carry or buy multiple cables. But the really cool part is you don’t have to manually change each of the tips when switching between connectors. That’s because the system is designed for you to leave the various connectors attached to your devices (like your MacBook, iPhone, or iPad) and then simply use the magnetic end of the cable to quickly connect to your device.

Enter the Apple Watch giveaway:

For your chance to win an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Space Black Stainless Steel, Black Sport Band), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Volta Charger’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until June 3, 2019.