Website builder Sparkle gets major update with Instagram and Sketch integration, more

Sparkle has been on the market since 2014 as a tool for people who want to create simple but appealing websites. Today, the app is getting a major update with version 2.8.

The new version of Sparkle is being released today in the App Store and the developer’s website and it includes many new features, including the ability for users to embed Instagram posts into their websites through the app’s visual editor.

I’ve been testing Sparkle 2.8 for a week and – even though I’m not much of a web designer – I’ve been able to create web pages very easily through the app. It’s definitely worth a shot for people who need a visual website builder and miss iWeb, Apple’s old solution to the problem.

The app is available in the App Store but it can also be purchased directly from the developer. The Pro version, that lets users publish unlimited websites, costs $89.99. The basic version, that lets users publish a single website, costs $44.99. The app is also localized in 8 languages.

Sparkle 2.8 release notes:

added Instagram element

added Instagram support in images and galleries

added unsplash.com stock photo integration

added Sketch plugin to copy a design over to Sparkle

added Photos Extension plugin to create Sparkle image galleries from Photos

added site search element and search results page

added stick to top behaviors: overlap/stack/push previous

added pinning of a group to the bottom of the browser window

added SVG support for box backgrounds

added stock and custom patterns for box backgrounds

added option to make a text box scrollable

added free gradient angle for box backgrounds

added proportional width menu items

added support for removing backgrounds in images shot with portrait mode

added support for Continuity Camera

improved canvas drawing performance for complex layouts (macOS 10.13 or later)

added pinch to zoom in the canvas

improved startup performance for large projects

improved SVG rendering performance

added basic map mode that doesn’t require API key

added display of publishing progress activity

added ability to convert from one element type to another

added font style re-ordering

added the ability to import a website from the local disk

audio player now stops other audio players on the page

improved fixed background images on Android browsers

improved video player compatibility

improved page import accuracy

improved publishing setup diagnostics

improved memory use during publishing

