Website builder Sparkle gets major update with Instagram and Sketch integration, more

Sparkle has been on the market since 2014 as a tool for people who want to create simple but appealing websites. Today, the app is getting a major update with version 2.8.
The new version of Sparkle is being released today in the App Store and the developer’s website and it includes many new features, including the ability for users to embed Instagram posts into their websites through the app’s visual editor.
I’ve been testing Sparkle 2.8 for a week and – even though I’m not much of a web designer – I’ve been able to create web pages very easily through the app. It’s definitely worth a shot for people who need a visual website builder and miss iWeb, Apple’s old solution to the problem.
The app is available in the App Store but it can also be purchased directly from the developer. The Pro version, that lets users publish unlimited websites, costs $89.99. The basic version, that lets users publish a single website, costs $44.99. The app is also localized in 8 languages.
Sparkle 2.8 release notes:
- added Instagram element
- added Instagram support in images and galleries
- added unsplash.com stock photo integration
- added Sketch plugin to copy a design over to Sparkle
- added Photos Extension plugin to create Sparkle image galleries from Photos
- added site search element and search results page
- added stick to top behaviors: overlap/stack/push previous
- added pinning of a group to the bottom of the browser window
- added SVG support for box backgrounds
- added stock and custom patterns for box backgrounds
- added option to make a text box scrollable
- added free gradient angle for box backgrounds
- added proportional width menu items
- added support for removing backgrounds in images shot with portrait mode
- added support for Continuity Camera
- improved canvas drawing performance for complex layouts (macOS 10.13 or later)
- added pinch to zoom in the canvas
- improved startup performance for large projects
- improved SVG rendering performance
- added basic map mode that doesn’t require API key
- added display of publishing progress activity
- added ability to convert from one element type to another
- added font style re-ordering
- added the ability to import a website from the local disk
- audio player now stops other audio players on the page
- improved fixed background images on Android browsers
- improved video player compatibility
- improved page import accuracy
- improved publishing setup diagnostics
- improved memory use during publishing
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: