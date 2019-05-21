Tado launches HomeKit-compatible Smart AC controller, available now in UK and Europe

Smart home maker Tado has today launched a new version of its Smart AC Controller (£89), available in the UK and many European countries. The controller works with air conditioning units and heat pumps that communicate with a remote over Infrared. The big news about V3 is that the Smart AC is now HomeKit compatible.

In a similar way to a universal TV remote, the Tado Smart AC detects the manufacturer of the air conditioning unit based on the signals from its IR remote.

When the user asks to lower or raise the temperature through the Tado app, the Home app, or using Siri voice commands through HomeKit, the Tado unit spits out the necessary IR commands to instruct the AC unit to adjust its target temperature.

The Tado puck itself has a subtle and sleek white design, matching the aesthetic of the Tado Smart Thermostat, and features a white LED array that lights up as appropriate to announce changes to temperature.

As long as you have a compatible AC unit, and can place the Tado controller in a location that has line-of-sight with the AC, then this will be one of the easiest smart home setups.

Just attach the Tado device to the wall, connect it to the home’s WiFi network, and you are pretty much done. You don’t have to change your AC unit itself. It’s almost like a HomeKit adapter for your existing air conditioning.

HomeKit integration means you can control the temperature through the Home app on iOS or Mac, or using Siri voice commands across all Apple devices including the HomePod. It also enables your air conditioning to participate in HomeKit scenes and automations, right alongside all your other HomeKit accessories.

While HomeKit support is the flagship feature of this generation, Tado stresses the product is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

The Smart AC is available to buy now in the UK and many European countries too. Like Tado’s smart thermostat, It is not yet stocked in the US or Canada.