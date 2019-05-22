Samsung updates popular T5 SSD with two new designer colors

Today Samsung introduced two all-new designer finishes for the T5 SSD — Rose Gold and Metallic Red. The new colors join the existing Deep Black and Alluring Blue finishes to round out the lineup.

Samsung’s T5 SSD is a staple for many MacBook users thanks to its speed, storage capability, portability, and direct USB-C connectivity. The follow up to the venerable Samsung T3 SSD, I found it to be a worthy successor in my Samsung T5 review.

Other than the new colors, the specifications for the T5 haven’t changed. It still promises up to 540 MB/sec transfer speed and establishes a USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) connection that’s bus-powered.

The T5 comes in four storage sizes: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 250GB option is only available in Alluring Blue, while the 2TB option is only available in Deep Black. Users wishing to try the new colors will need to pick either the 500GB or 1TB option.

For me personally, the great thing about the T5 is its size, portability, and build quality. The drive can easily fit in your pocket and go unnoticed, it’s that tiny. Despite its small size, it features an aluminum build that instills confidence that it will stand up to day-to-day wear and tear.

Since it costs a small fortune to configure MacBooks with a decent amount of storage, I often use the Samsung T5 to edit videos from. It’s not as convenient or as fast as using built-in storage, but it’s a whole lot cheaper and you can easily move your entire project between computers.

The new color options build on Samsung’s willingness to experiment with looks and reminds me of the Samsung X5 (review) Thunderbolt 3 SSD. That super-fast SSD comes with a striking design with red accents that evokes thoughts of a sports car.

Samsung T5 video review

Prices for the T5 start at $79.99 for the entry-level 250GB Alluring Blue model, and can go as high as $329.99 for the 2TB Deep Black version.

What are your thoughts on the new Samsung T5 colors?