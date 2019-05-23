Latest Apple Pay deal offers $1 tacos at Taco Bell

A new Apple Pay promo has arrived, this time highlighting ways to order food with ease along with a deal at Taco Bell for $1 tacos.

Apple shared the new deal with users via email this afternoon. The promo for $1 tacos at Taco Bell is good through May 29 and is capped at a maximum $10 discount.

Users need to head to the Taco Bell app and log in with an account, then use the “Offers” tab to take advantage of the promo. The $1 deal is good for “any regular crunchy or soft-seasoned beef taco per person.”

Apple is also promoting Jimmy John’s, Panera Bread, and Ritual as other restaurants that support ordering through their apps with Apple Pay.

Taco Bell Apple Pay promo fine print:

*Only available to be redeemed through the Taco Bell app for pay ahead, pickup orders when paying with Apple Pay. Offer available only at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for a limited time, while supplies last. Not available with a delivery order. Must register as a user in the Taco Bell app, log in, and redeem in the Offers tab. Purchase required. Check your local Taco Bell for availability. Offer valid for any regular crunchy or soft-seasoned beef taco per person. No product or ingredient upgrades or add-ons; may swap seasoned beef for beans. Total discount capped at $10. Offer redeemable once. May not be redeemed with other offers. Limit one coupon per consumer. Void if copied, transferred, reproduced, and where prohibited or restricted. No cash value. Tax not included. Offers may vary. Internet distribution strictly prohibited.

