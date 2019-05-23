Survey finds 67% of students say they would choose organization that offers choice in computer

Jamf, the popular mobile device management solution for Apple, commissioned a survey through research firm Vanson Bourne on the device preferences of college students. The survey found that two-thirds of students were more likely to choose or stay at an organization that offers them a choice in work computer. 71% of them would choose a Mac if upfront costs were not a consideration.

“Employers are looking for top talent in a competitive job market. Providing workers with the tools they know and love is a key way to attract, retain and empower them to be their most productive,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “The next generation of job seekers wants their tech to just work so that they can focus on their job. They see Mac as more modern, intuitive and reliable – and would like to continue to use it as they launch their careers.”

Personally, I’ve always felt that I’d even take slightly less money to work with technology that I’d prefer. I’d even personally buy a Mac laptop to use for work over being issued a PC. There are so many ways that I am more productive on a Mac, that it would benefit me more in the long run. If I am going to work on something for 8+ hours a day, I want it to be the technology I prefer.

The key take away for me on this survey is that 71% of students prefer Mac. 40% currently use a Mac and 60% use a PC. 51% of PC-owning students would prefer to use a Mac if cost were not a consideration. If you want to read the entire survey results, you can click here.

