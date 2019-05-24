iOS 13 concept visualizes many of the features Apple expected to unveil at WWDC

A new iOS 13 concept shared today by Álvaro Pabesio visualizes what Apple’s next mobile operating system could bring based on many of the real expectations we have for the update. That includes a desktop extension feature for Mac/iPad, revamped Mail, Reminders, a fresh volume HUD, Dark Mode, and more.

Álvaro Pabesio shared his latest concept on Behance today.

iOS 13 brings amazing new features to your devices. A completely reimagined iPad experience. An even better Continuity. Dark Mode. And stunning redesigns to the apps you love most.

First up, the concept visualizes how the new iPad experience could look with a more Mac-like desktop and Stacks in the Dock with an expandable ‘Fan’ view. There’s also a redesigned Notification and Control Center.

Next, there’s a look at how the Files app could be improved with a refreshed sidebar, external drive support, and more.

As 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo exclusively reported, Apple is said to bring a new desktop extension feature with macOS 10.15. Álvaro’s concept imagines that working not only to use an iPad as an external monitor for Mac, but for Continuity to allow the iPad to pair with Mac for workflows like drawing with Apple Pencil.

As for the new multitasking on iPad and detachable panels we’re expecting, this concept imagines iPhone apps being integrated with iPad for a seamless experience.

Other iPad improvements include using a long press of the top button to switch user accounts with Face ID and AirPods-like Bluetooth connection UI for devices like external keyboards.

As for iPhone in this iOS 13 concept, we get a look at how a new volume UI could be implemented as well as a sharp customizable widget refresh for the Today View screen.

Álvaro also visualizes updates to Reminders, Mail, and Messages.

Of course, this concept wouldn’t be complete without a look at the highly anticipated Dark Mode that will arrive with iOS 13.

Be sure to check out the full concept from Álvaro Pabesio here.

