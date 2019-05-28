Popular Apple-only accessory maker, Twelve South, is out today with a new BookBook for the latest iPad Pro. BookBook vol. 2 features full-grain leather, complete protection with hardcovers on front and back, an interior pocket, built-in stand, and more.

Twelve South’s BookBook for iPhone, iPad, and Mac has become one of the company’s most well-known products. Today, BookBook vol. 2 has been unveiled for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The new version offers a sleeker shell that holds the iPad Pro without infringing on the screen. It also features a hardcover front and back, built-in stand, and now offers a camera cutout.

BookBook vol. 2 highlights:

Full-grain leather case provides six-sided protection

Built-in shell securely holds iPad Pro while featuring the edge to edge display

Serves as a typing / sketching wedge and display stand

Rear camera window for capturing photos and 4k video

Interior pocket for a slim, compact keyboard or documents

The interior pocket should fit compact keyboards in addition to documents. There’s also room to store an Apple Pencil next to your iPad inside the new BookBook, although there doesn’t seem to a way to secure it other than when you zip up the whole thing.

BookBook vol. 2 is available to order now and is priced at $90 for the 11-inch version and $100 for the 12.9-inch model.

You can find a BookBook for most any iPhone, iPad, or Mac on the company’s website or Amazon store.

Check out the short promo video as well as more images of the new BookBook below.

