Halide iPhone app celebrates 2nd anniversary with photo contest, $5,000 Leica camera as top prize

Popular iPhone photography app Halide is marking its two-year anniversary with a photo contest. Users can shoot images with either Halide or Spectre to earn recognition and some neat prizes. Read on for more details about the contest.

Developer Lux, shared the news about the contest on a microsite:

To celebrate Halide turning two, we will be selecting photos shared on social media with the #ShotWithHalide and #SpectreShot hashtags. We are selecting 50 photos to award with fantastic prizes, and selecting three favorites from those 50 to win even more: Leica Q2 Camera (worth $5,000)

Polaroid OneStep+ (worth $250)

Studio Neat Goodies (worth $98) And the other prizes? The 47 other winners will receive a Halide and Spectre merch-kit, including a glow-in-the-dark Spectre shirt and pin,a limited run Stealth Edition Halide shirt, stickers and more.

The contest is open until June 28 for all images tagged with #ShotWithHalide and #SpectreShot shared on Instagram and Twitter and tagging Halide’s account, be sure to follow Halide as well. Winners will be contacted in July. Check out the full contest details here.

If you haven’t checked out Halide and Spectre yet, the former is a premium camera app with professional features, it costs $6 as a one-time purchase. Spectre is a sharp long exposure camera app that is priced at $3.

Co-developer, Ben Sandofsky, also published an interesting read on the history of Halide and a few thoughts on the future of the app as well as Spectre.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: