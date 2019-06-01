9to5Mac Happy Hour 227: iOS 13 screenshot leaks and WWDC expectations

This week, Benjamin and Zac break down the latest iOS 13 leaks and rumors, as well as give their last minute takes on what they are most excited to see at WWDC. (Editor’s Note: Unfortunately, audio on this episode is not quite up to our usual high standard … but we didn’t want to to leave it on the cutting room floor. Cheers and thanks for listening as always.)
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- iFixit: 2019 MacBook Pro butterfly keyboard includes new membrane covers and tweaked dome switch
- iPhone 11 could send music to two Bluetooth devices
- Apple releases new iPod touch featuring A10 Fusion chip, 256 GB storage option
- Exclusive: Screenshots reveal iOS 13 Dark Mode, new Reminders app, more
- Exclusive screenshots reveal new Music and TV apps on macOS 10.15
