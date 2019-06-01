9to5Mac Happy Hour 227: iOS 13 screenshot leaks and WWDC expectations

- Jun. 1st 2019 9:55 pm PT

0

This week, Benjamin and Zac break down the latest iOS 13 leaks and rumors, as well as give their last minute takes on what they are most excited to see at WWDC. (Editor’s Note: Unfortunately, audio on this episode is not quite up to our usual high standard … but we didn’t want to to leave it on the cutting room floor. Cheers and thanks for listening as always.)

Stories we discuss in this episode:

