Not a mockup, some information redacted to protect our sources

We’re less than a week away from WWDC, when Apple is expected to unveil the new versions of all its operating systems, including iOS 13. We’ve talked about what to expect in detail, with information from sources familiar with the development of Apple’s operating systems. Today, we have screenshots from iOS 13, shared exclusively with 9to5Mac, that show some of its new features.

Dark Mode can be enabled in the Settings app or with an option in Control Center, for quick access to the feature. On the Home screen, the only noticeable change is the Dock, which adopts a vibrant dark background instead of the light one. It’s possible that Apple will be including new wallpapers that work better in Dark Mode with the new OS.

When looking at an app such as Music in Dark Mode, it’s possible to see that Apple is using a true black background, which looks great on an OLED device. The change may also affect battery life since the OLED display doesn’t have to use power to light up the black pixels.

Another UI change on iOS 13 is in the interface that appears after taking a screenshot. Instead of showing a gray background with small markup tools at the bottom, it shows a blurred version of the user’s wallpaper with more life-like annotation tools to choose from. The same interface has also been redesigned on iPad, which uses a rounded tray at the bottom of the screen to hold the tools. On iPad, this tray can be dragged around the screen.

As mentioned in a previous report, the Reminders app is getting a major redesign in iOS 13 and is also coming to the Mac on macOS 10.15. On iPad, the new Reminders app has a large sidebar with separate boxes for “Today”, “Scheduled”, “Flagged” and “All”, which also includes a search box and a collection of a user’s lists of reminders. The app also uses the SF UI Rounded font introduced to iOS with Wallet on iOS 12.2.

The Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps are also getting unified, as 9to5Mac previously reported. The new app is currently called “Find My” and has been significantly improved on iPad, including all the features of the two apps. The app shows a big map that fills the entire screen of the device, with a small window in the corner listing the user’s family and friends and another tab for the user’s own devices. When Dark Mode is enabled, the map looks the same as Maps on macOS with Dark Mode enabled. You can see the icon for “Find My” below.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 next Monday, during the opening keynote at WWDC. The first developer beta should become available immediately, with the public beta starting in the following weeks. Follow 9to5Mac for full coverage of the event.

