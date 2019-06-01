Elecjet’s new AnyWatt USB-C MagSafe adapter lets you recycle your old MacBook or Apple Thunderbolt/Cinema Display charger for use on newer machines, allowing you to continue using the magnetic connector that Apple dropped from newer USB-C models. For a limited time, you can get 10% off at the link below:

Get the AnyWatt USB-C MagSafe adapter now for $22 (Reg. $24.99) w/ code 109to5AW

When Apple switched to USB-C on the newer MacBooks, it also transitioned away from its old magnetic MagSafe adapters. The new AnyWatt adapter allows you to use your old Apple adapters while maintaining the magnetic connector functionality for added safety.

As pictured above, the adapter supports both MagSafe 1 and MagSafe 2, which means it will work with old MacBook MagSafe 2 chargers ranging from 60W to 85W, but also the MagSafe 1 version that was used as the power supply for the Apple Thunderbolt and Cinema Display.

Not only will you be able to use your old charger with newer MacBook models, but the AnyWatt USB-C MagSafe adapter is also USB-C PD Device compatible meaning you’ll have support for power delivery across most USB-C devices including the Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and Windows USB-C devices.

The company notes that AnyWatt is the world’s first MagSafe to USB C Adapter that is USB-IF Certified (Test ID:1000168) and includes its JetSafe Tech with an aluminum allow design to offer better heat dissipation and avoid overheating. It also offers an 18-month warranty on AnyWatt.

Get the AnyWatt USB-C MagSafe adapter now for $22 (Reg. $24.99) w/ code 109to5AW