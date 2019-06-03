Apple announces all-new CarPlay with new interface and Siri control for third-party apps

- Jun. 3rd 2019 11:06 am PT

0

At its WWDC keynote today, Apple has detailed CarPlay will be receiving an all-new design and improved functionality with iOS 13.

Apple is giving a big update to CarPlay with a whole new design for iOS 13. It features a new Calendar app while Siri is gaining support for third-party music and navigation apps.

The most striking change will be the all-new design. CarPlay in iOS 13 features a clean aesthetic with a new sidebar/dock. The new Home button appears in the bottom left corner as an icon with two rows of apps.

CarPlay gets its biggest update ever with a new Dashboard to view music, maps and more in a single view, a new Calendar app and Siri support for third-party navigation and audio apps.

Apple also touted that CarPlay is available from 90% of auto manufacturers. Check out the images below for a closer look at the new CarPlay.

