HomePod gets multi-user support, along with music handoff

- Jun. 3rd 2019 11:16 am PT

HomePod is finally getting multi-user support.

First, it will learn the musical tastes of each user, recognizing their voice. This means that each person in the home can make requests like ‘Play some music’ or ‘Play my favorites’ and HomePod will automatically play appropriate music …

Second, the voice recognition extends to personal requests. Currently, only one user can have personal requests enabled, so if anyone asks HomePod to read their latest message, or their upcoming appointments, the speaker will always access that person’s data. (You do have the option of not enabling personal requests at all, to protect your data.)

But with multi-user support, HomePod allows multiple people to have personal requests on, and it will recognize their voice and respond with each person’s data.

HomePod is also finally getting music handoff from the iPhone, something we requested just over a year ago.

