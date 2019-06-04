Post-WWDC keynote Apple Watch deals, Amazon’s Anker Gold Box and the Nomad Qi Charging Hub highlight today’s best offers. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch deals deliver $70 off Series 4 models

Yesterday’s WWDC keynote offered a slew of new software and hardware announcements from Apple, including details on the latest watchOS release coming in September. Today, Amazon is taking up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4. Nearly every configuration, including GPS and Cellular, is included in this sale with a minimum $50 discount. Apple Watch Series 4 features a complete redesign headlined by a larger display and louder built-in speaker. Put your savings towards a new leather Apple Watch band. This third-party option has stellar ratings and is available in various colors. Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands starting at $5 for more styles.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box features must-have Mac and iPhone accessories

Anker is offering a number of deals on its popular Mac and iPhone accessories. Deal start at $23.50 on USB-C hubs, Bluetooth speakers, Qi chargers and much more. One standout is Anker’s USB-C Power Strip for $28.69. It typically goes for around $35. This unique power supply delivers two outlets, two USB-A ports and a USB-C PD charging port. Great for quickly adding extra juice around the house or at your desk. Check out the entire sale for more deals.

Nomad’s Qi Charging Hub does it all

The Nomad 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Hub is $64, today only at Best Buy. Normally selling for $80, like it does still at Nomad, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Alongside its built-in 7.5W Qi wireless power capabilities, you’ll find a four-port 2.4A USB hub. So not only will Nomad’s Charging Hub allow you to quickly top off your iPhone’s battery, but also simplify your nightstand or desk’s power supply setup.

