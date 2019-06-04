With all of the announcements Apple made yesterday, it’s easy to overlook some of the updates coming to watchOS 6. Headlining the Apple Watch update are a handful of new watch face designs. Read on as we round them all up.

The new watchOS 6 faces range from minimalistic with few complication options to highly customizable faces with different color, style, and information options. In total, Apple has added six new watch faces with watchOS 6. Here they all are:

California

For those looking for more of a quintessential watch face design, watchOS 6 includes a new California face. The face actually includes a handful of unique indices in addition to California, such as Arabic, Hindi, numerals, and “pills.”

Other customization options for the California face include switching between a full-screen and circular design, as well as switching colors between blue, black, white, and off white. If you choose the full-screen design, you only get two complication slots to customize, but the circular option gives you quite a few, similar to the Infograph face.

Gradient

One of the more colorful new watch face options in watchOS 6 is the Gradient design. Here, you can choose practically any color you want, and watchOS will create a unique gradient design. Customization options include the ability to adjust where the gradient lines fall and pick between a full-screen and circular appearance.

In terms of complications, the full-screen Gradient face does not offer any complication slots. The circular option includes several slots around the edges, again much like the Infograph face.

Numerals

watchOS 6 builds on the classic watchOS Numerals watch face with a new pair of offerings: Numerals Mono and Numerals Duo. The former of those new faces simply shows the hour with a large number, with traditional clock hands overlayed.

On the Numerals Mono face, you can customize the style of the numbering between Western Arabic, Eastern Arabic, Devanagari, and Roman. You can also choose between multiple different colors and have the color fill the numbers or outline them. Numerals Mono does not support any complications.

Numerals Duo is also exactly the same as Numerals Mono, but it shows both the hour and minute times. You get the same options for style and color, and there is no support for complications.

Solar Dial

Joining the classic Solar watch face, Apple has added a new Solar Dial option in watchOS 6. This watch face takes the Infograph design and adds a solar dial to the center, allowing you to track the location of the sun. You can also turn the Digital Crown to move the dial and track sun location over the course of the day.

There are five different complication slots to customize, though the center one only allows you to pick between a digital and analog clock design. In each corner, you can customize complications with the traditional Infograph style modules.

Modular Compact

Building on the Infograph Modular watch face introduced in watchOS 5, Apple has added a new Modular Compact face in watchOS 6.

Customization options include different colors for outlines, switching between an analog and digital clock design, and three other complication slots. Those slots include two circular complications and one wide slot.

