Apple executives offer details on iPadOS, rejecting 40% of apps over privacy concerns, more

Following Apple’s WWDC keynote yesterday, a pair of Apple executives sat down with CNET to talk more about the company’s announcements. Craig Federighi offered more color on Apple’s decision to break iPad out of the iOS branding, while software technology VP Guy “Bud” Tribble talked about Sign in with Apple, as well as the App Store review process.

Regarding the decision to announce iPadOS 13 as the new operating system for iPad, Federighi explained that it is becoming abundantly clear that the iPad is a “truly distinct experience.”

“It’s become a truly distinct experience,” Federighi said. “It’s not an iPhone experience. It’s not a Mac experience. The name is a recognition of that. We’ve expanded the domain where people can say the iPad is the best solution.”

Perhaps more interestingly, Tribble offered details on Apple’s new “Sign in with Apple” platform. The executive explained that Apple’s point of view is that these sort of features are all about giving users more control over their data:

“It’s not rocket science to say, ‘Hey wouldn’t that be great to have that without the tracking part of it,'” Tribble said. “Our whole point of view is giving more control to the user over things like their data. Apple has done more than most in pushing our industry forward and being an example of how to do that. Privacy should be available in every device and in every service,” Tribble said.

Tribble noted that he hopes the United States learns from GDPR, saying that the European Union’s framework “gets a lot of things right.”

When it comes to the App Store, Tribble made an interesting comment regarding the number of applications Apple rejects due to privacy concerns:

Apple reviews 100,000 apps a week, and Tribble said the company rejects 40 percent of those apps — many for privacy reasons. The company has made it a priority to stamp out apps that try to fool users, or seek out permissions on your phone they have no right to ask for.

Lastly, Tribble talked on Apple’s new privacy protections in HomeKit. “The last thing you want is a home with lightbulbs and switches open to the wide internet,” he said.

