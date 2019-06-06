Truly wireless Powerbeats Pro now available to order in Australia and China

Last week, Apple’s Powerbeats Pro went on sale in the UK, France, and Germany. Now, Apple’s truly wireless Beats-branded earbuds have gone on sale in two additional countries.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As of this evening, Powerbeats Pro are now available to order in Australia and China. Supply does not yet appear to be too constrained, with Apple’s website in both countries suggesting deliveries in two to four business days. In Australia, Powerbeats Pro are available for A$349.95. In China, they cost RMB 1,888. Black is still the only color option.

It’s possible that Powerbeats Pro will expand to additional countries by tomorrow morning, but as of right now, it appears that the only new additions are China and Australia. The availability in Australia was first spotted by Mac Prices. Earlier reports have suggested that Powerbeats Pro will also launch in the following countries during June:

Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, Austria, Italy, Spain, Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico and Brazil

You can read our full Powerbeats Pro review right here and check out our hands-on review below. If you spot availability of the headphones in your country, be sure to let us know down in the comments.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: