Beats releasing black Powerbeats Pro earphones in May, other color options coming this summer

Plan on purchasing Beats Powerbeats Pro at launch when they hit stores next month? You may have to wait a little longer if you’ve been eyeing certain colors.

Powerbeats Pro will hit stores across 20 countries sometime in May for $249.95, followed by additional countries later this summer and fall, but the initial release next month will only include the black color option. Powerbeats Pro will also include ivory, moss, and navy color options which have already been shown off, but Beats says to expect those color options to be available later this summer.

Beats doesn’t say why three of the four colors won’t be available at launch, but the move is probably a decision based on production with black likely the most popular color. Apple was granted approval by the Federal Communications Commission yesterday to sell Beats Powerbeats Pro, signaling that the launch is on track for sometime in May as promised.

All four Powerbeats Pro color options come with a black magnetic enclosure case for carrying and recharging each earphone. The case itself recharges with an included black Lightning cable. The color options only change the look of the earphones.

Following the all-black Powerbeats Pro release in May, Beats will release ivory/black, navy/gold, and moss/gold two-toned versions with accented ‘b’ logos. Powerbeats Pro will retail for $249.95 when they go on sale next month.

Beats officially announced Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones earlier this month, detailing highlights like an all-new design, ‘Hey Siri’ support, up to 9 hours of battery between charges, and much more. Powerbeats Pro also feature the same Apple H1 chip as second-generation AirPods.

Read More:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: