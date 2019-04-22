Apple granted FCC approval for Beats Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones as launch nears

Earlier this month, Beats official unveiled its new Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones — a sporty, louder take on Apple’s AirPods that uses the same H1 chip. The early reveal was tagged with a message about pending FCC approval, however, with the Powerbeats Pro launch not planned until sometime in May.

As of today, Apple (which bought Beats in 2014) has been granted FCC approval for four Bluetooth headphone products, representing the four colors of the upcoming Powerbeats Pro earphones. In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission oversees products sold that use wireless technology.

Powerbeats Pro include the same Apple chip as second-gen AirPods which enables “Hey Siri” voice control, instant pairing to Apple devices, and fast switching between iCloud devices. They’re also totally wireless, just like AirPods, and feature several improvements over last-gen Powerbeats.

Here’s a quick recap of Powerbeats Pro features compared to AirPods:

Color options: black, ivory, navy, and moss

Designed for different ear shapes and high intensity activity thanks to “four sizes of ear tips and a redesigned, adjustable earhook”

Rated for sweat and water resistance

Up to 4 hours longer battery life than AirPods without recharging with “up to 9 hours of listening time and more than 24 hours of combined playback with the magnetic closure case”

Read more about the upcoming Beats Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones launch in our announcement coverage.

The latest Beats earphones are already listed on Beats and Apple.com, and Powerbeats Pro launch in May for $249.95. Read our Powerbeats Pro versus AirPods 2 comparison to learn more. We can’t wait to get our hands on the new Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones. Stay tuned for a full review coming soon!

