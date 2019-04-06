This week’s top stories: Powerbeats Pro, HomePod price drop, 2020 iPhones, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple expands its truly wireless headphone lineup with new Powerbeats Pro, HomePod gets a worldwide price cut, iPhones to go all OLED by 2020, and more. Read on for all off this week’s biggest news.

9to5Mac exclusively revealed the look of the upcoming Powerbeats Pro last week, and Apple this week officially took the wraps off of the truly wireless earbuds. Powerbeats Pro include Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and up to 9 hours of battery life. Should you buy Powerbeats Pro or AirPods 2? Read our full comparison here.

Apple made a series price cuts around the world this week. Apple Music saw a nice price cut in India, bringing it to a lower price than Spotify and YouTube Premium. The iPhone XR also got a 25% price drop in India. Lastly, Apple dropped the price of its HomePod smart speaker worldwide, making it $299 in the United States.

A supply chain report from Digitimes this week claimed to offer details on Apple’s long-term iPhone plans. According to the report, Apple will release three OLED iPhones in 2020. The new iPhones will reportedly come in three sizes ranging from 5.42-inches to 6.67-inches. Read all of the details here.

A report from The Wall Street Journal on Friday detailed the continued growth of Apple Music. According to the report, Apple Music has surpassed Spotify in the United States with 28 million paying subscribers.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

