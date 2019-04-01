Kuo: 2019 iPhones to feature larger batteries to accommodate bilateral wireless charging

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with a new investor note. Kuo reiterates that all three new iPhones in 2019 will add support for bilateral wireless charging, building on what he said in a separate investor note earlier this year. To accommodate two-way wireless charging, however, all three new iPhones will also get bigger batteries.

Kuo says that the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch iPhones will all add support for bilateral charging this year. In turn, this should positively impact several Apple partners, including battery board supplier Compeq and other suppliers Unimicron, and TTM.

Bilateral wireless charging means that users will be able to place wireless charging-enabled devices on the back of their iPhone. The iPhone will then be able to share power to that device via wireless charging. For instance, users will be able to charge their AirPods with Wireless Charging Case through bilateral wireless charging. You could also charge another iPhone via bilateral wireless charging.

In order to support two-way wireless charging, Kuo says that iPhone battery sizes will increase across the board. The analyst predicts that the 5.8-inch iPhone battery will increase by between 20 and 25 percent and the 6.5-inch by between 10 and 15 percent. The 6.1-inch iPhone XR battery will increase very little, with Kuo predicting a 0-5 percent bump.

The iPhone XS features a 2,658mAh battery, while the iPhone XS Max packs a 3,175mAh battery. The iPhone XR battery comes in at 2,942mAh. Increasing battery sizes across the board means users will be able to take advantage of bilateral wireless charging without having too big of an impact on their iPhone’s battery life.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 includes support for two-way wireless charging. Samsung touts that users can charge Qi-enabled devices, such as their Galaxy Buds, via the functionality. Last month, Kuo increased his Galaxy S10 shipment forecast due to spec differentiation between it and the iPhone.

